Skocic names Team Melli squad for Iraq and UAE WCQs

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran national football team coach Dragan Skocic announced his 27-man list for Iraq and the UAE matches in the 2022 World Cup qualification Round 3.

Iran will host Iraq in Group A in Tehranâ€™s Azadi Stadium on Thursday. The â€˜Persian Leopardsâ€™ will also host the UAE five days later.

South Korea and Lebanon are also in the group.

Iran will qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the third time in a row with a win over Iraq.

Group B consists of Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, China, and Oman.

Group winners and runners-up will qualify for the 2022 World Cup. The third team will play a two-legged playoff. The winners then advance to an inter-confederation playoff, to be played in June 2022.



Goalkeepers:

Alireza Beiranvand, Amir Abedzadeh, Payam Niazmand

Defenders:

Shoja Khalilzadeh, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Milad Mohammadi, Omid Noorafkan, Sadegh Moharami, Saleh Hardani, Siavash Yazdani, Majid Hosseini

Midfielders:

Milad Sarlak, Ahmad Nourollahi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Saeid Ezatolahi, Vahid Amiri, Saman Ghoddos, Mehdi Torabi, Ali Gholizadeh, Ehsan Hajisafi, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh

Strikers:

Karim Ansarifard, Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi, Mehdi Ghaedi, Shahab Zahedi, Kaveh Rezaei