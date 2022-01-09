Taremi scores and assists as Porto defeat Estoril [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

46 views

Tasnim – ESTORIL, Porto football team came back from two goals down to defeat Estoril 3-2 in Portugal football league.

Arthur opened the scoring for the visiting team in the 38th minute. Andre Franco made it 2-0 from the penalty spot with two minutes remaining to the half-time.

Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi notched Porto’s first goal at the start of the second half.

Luiz Diaz leveled the score in the 84th minute.

With one minute remaining, Francisco Conceicao scored the winner.

Porto sits top of the table with 37 points, three points above Sporting.