Skocic confirms Taremi’s return to the Iran national team: “I have great expectations”

114 views

Ojogo.pr – TEHRAN, The Iran national team coach says that the two have “resolved the disagreement by talking”.

Mehdi Taremi will return to the options of the Iranian national team.Â The confirmation was given by the coach Dragan Skocic, who, in statements to the local press, praised the FC Porto forward, guaranteeing that the problem between them was resolved “by talking”.

“We will announce the squad list soon. Of course, Taremi will be on the list. I have high expectations, he’s a great player. I’m glad we resolved the disagreement by talking. We have all the best interests of the national team in mind.” pointed out the Croatian coach.

Now, just over two months later, the problem has been resolved and Taremi will be back in Skocic’s squad for the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers with Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.