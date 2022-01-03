AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Draw to be held on Thursday

16 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Asiaâ€™s futsal stars will discover their path to the Continentâ€™s biggest futsal prize when the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Kuwait 2022 Qualifiers virtual draw ceremony is held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

The road to the Finals will become clear for the qualifiers, who will compete to be among the 16 teams, including host Kuwait, at the Continentâ€™s flagship futsal event.

Thursdayâ€™s draw marks the return of elite-level Asian futsal, which follows outstanding performances at the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021, where history was made as all five Asian teams â€“ Iran, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and Japan â€“ reached the Knockout Stage.

With the host nation, Kuwait already assured of a place in the tournament, the participating 31 Member Associations (MAs) will be divided into East and West Zones while the Central and South Zones will be combined.

The Qualifiers will be played in centralized venues between April 1 to 15 with the United Arab Emirates hosting the West Zones where teams will contend for five tickets to the Finals while four teams will qualify from the Central and South Zones staged in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The host from the East Zone will be announced soon as teams contend for three tickets to the Finals.

An additional three successful qualifiers from the ASEAN Zone will be determined by results at the AFF Futsal Championship, where a separate draw will be conducted by the ASEAN Football Federation.