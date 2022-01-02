Sardar Azmoun announced as RPL’s most expensive football player

80 views

Mehr News – ST. PETERSBURG, The Iranian legionnaire Sardar Azmoun who plays for the Russian club Zenit Saint Petersburg has been voted as the most expensive football player in Russia.

At the end of the first half of the Russian football league season, the Russian “Mach TV” site announced the 10 most expensive players in the Russian league.

The Zenit striker ranked second in the league last summer, but in January, has now been announced as the most expensive player in the Russian Premier League with 25 million Euros.