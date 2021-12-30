IPL: Persepolis edge Sepahan, Esteghlal defeat Foolad [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – ARAK, Persepolis football team earned a 1-0 vital win against Sepahan to leapfrog them in Iran Professional League (IPL) table.

On Wednesday, Kamal Kamyabinia scored the sole goal of the match in the 33rd minute in Arak’s Imam Khomeini Stadium.

In Tehran, Esteghlal defeated Foolad 1-0. Mehdi Mehdipour scored a long-range goal before the hour mark.

Nassaji Mazandaran shared the spoils with Naft Masjed Soleyman in a 1-1 draw, Paykan drew 1-1 with Padideh, Tractor suffered a 1-0 home loss against Zob Ahan, Gol Gohar were held to a 2-2 draw by Mes, Fajr Sepasi played out a goalless draw against Havadar and Sanat Naft defeated Aluminum 3-1.

Esteghlal leads the table with 28 points and is three clear of Persepolis at the top.

Sepahan remains third with 22 points.