Mehran Rowshan shapes football’s future with The Alliance Football Club

Westworld – DUBAI, Football continues to be the biggest sport in the world, drawing hundreds of millions of fans in many different countries. The sport always excites fans with a show of passion from players and coaches, and dramatic finishes and conclusions. For some, football is a boring sport but for the majority, it’s a beautiful game, and no other sport compares to its popularity.

One name rising in the world of football is coach and mentor Mehran Rowshan, a native of Tehran, Iran who now lives in Dubai. He founded Alliance Football Club as an initiative to bring more young people to the sport while giving them a chance to finish their education. Mehran was a pro football player, and there’s no better person to coach children than an experienced footballer like himself.

Alliance Football ClubÂ is considered the most innovative and one of the largest youth football clubs in the entire Asian Region. Based in Dubai, and after six years in operation, it currently has over 300 students and a staff of twenty and has trained and developed countless children to acquire football skills and life skills. In addition, the Alliance Football Club is credited as being the first eco-friendly football club in Dubai as it promotes sustainable practices.

Children who are part of the Alliance Football Club are not being looked at as merely footballers but as student athletes. For this reason, the organization places equal weight on its members’ education and football training. Alliance utilizes a unique blend of sports and education to secure the future of both the children and the sport itself. They focus on the “how” of teaching instead of “what” to teach in their approach to learning.

Alliance Football Club focuses on the development of the learner’s football skills, life skills, and their good manners and moral values. The club’s goal is to teach students not only the concepts of the sport but also the importance of getting a quality education. Alliance Football Club is not just an organization or academy for children trying to learn football, but is part of a wider community and family of like-minded individuals.

As the founder of Alliance Football Club, Mehran didn’t struggle when it came to teaching the basics and complexities of football to children. As previously mentioned, he was a former footballer, and was influenced by his family. His father was a founding member of Taj, one of Asia’s largest football clubs. His uncle was a three-time Asian Cup champion. Growing up, Mehran had the needed guidance to make him a great player and mentor.