Women’s football discussed as Infantino meets Iranian football chief in Doha

Insidethegames.biz – DOHA, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has met Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) President Shahabaldin Azizi Khadem in Doha, with talks over womenâ€™s football claimed to be on the agenda.

The meeting was held alongside the FIFA Arab Cup, which is serving as a test event for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA has faced issues with the FFIRI in recent years, with government interference and Iranâ€™s policy of banning women from entering stadiums among key issues.

The FFIRI held its Presidential election earlier this year, while FIFA demanded changes be made to the FFIRI’s statutes, alleging Government interference.

FIFA first told the FFIRI changes needed to be made in 2019 and last May rejected a set of FFIRI documents it judged did not resolve the issues.

The FFIRI was threatened with suspension if its statutes were not brought in line with FIFA requirements.

Elections were held in February after the FFIRI resolved FIFAâ€™s concerns, with Khadem beating rival Kiumars Hashemi by 49 votes to 38 in the second round of voting.

Khadem vowed to organise the federation following his election, as well as promising to promote womenâ€™s football.

FIFA said the meeting between Infantino and Khadem in Doha saw exchanges over womenâ€™s football, overall infrastructure and development.

The FFIRI quoted Infantino following the meeting, with the FIFA President having reportedly stressed the importance of the federationâ€™s statutes being adhered to and ensuring women can attend matches.