Turkish Cup: Majid Hosseini scores brace against IÄŸdÄ±rspor [VIDEO]

Haberler.com – KAYSERI, Yukatel Kayserispor’s Iranian defender Majid Hosseini scored two goals in the yellow and red jersey.

In theÂ 4th Round ofÂ the ZiraatÂ Turkish Cup, Yukatel Kayserispor hosted IÄŸdÄ±rspor yesterday.

The home side dominated the match resulting in a 4-0 victory.Â

Majid Hosseini, who started the match, scored 2 goals in the 52nd and 67th minutes.

Hosseini, who was transferred from Trabzonspor at the beginning of the season has featured in 10 domestic league matches, and 2 cup matches.Â