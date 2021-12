Turkish Cup: Majid Hosseini scores brace against IÄŸdÄ±rspor [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

8 views

Haberler.com – KAYSERI, Yukatel Kayserispor’s Iranian defender Majid Hosseini scored two goals in the yellow and red jersey.

In the 4th Round of the Ziraat Turkish Cup, Yukatel Kayserispor hosted Iğdırspor yesterday.

The home side dominated the match resulting in a 4-0 victory.

Majid Hosseini, who started the match, scored 2 goals in the 52nd and 67th minutes.

Hosseini, who was transferred from Trabzonspor at the beginning of the season has featured in 10 domestic league matches, and 2 cup matches.