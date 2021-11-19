Iran moves up to 21st in FIFA rankings

213 views

Tehran Times – ZURICH, Iran national football team moved up one place to 21st in the latest FIFA ranking released on Friday.

Dragan Skocicâ€™s defeated Lebanon and Syria last week and needs just one win to book their place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Iran is the best Asian team in the ranking, followed by Japan (26th), South Korea (33rd), and Australia 35th).

Belgium remains at the top of the updated list, followed by Brazil and France.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on Dec. 23, 2021.