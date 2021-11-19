2021 CAFA U15 Championship: Iran opens with win over Uzbekistan

45 views

Tehran Times – DUSHANBE, Iran defeated Uzbekistan 3-2 in the 2021 CAFA U15 Championship opening match on Friday.

In the match held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Tursunaliev Ibrohimjon found the back of Iranâ€™s net in the 52nd minute but

Iranâ€™s Samir Hobobati canceled out the goal with a header 10 minutes later.

Amirmohammad Razaghnia led Iran with a header in the 76th minute.

Uzbekistanâ€™s Mukhtorov Zikrillokhon leveled the score from the penalty spot in the 87th minute.

Iranâ€™s Alireza Sharifi was brought down in Uzbekistanâ€™s penalty area and Iran captain Erfan Darvish Aali scored the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 90th minute.

Iran will play Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively.

Iran won the 2nd edition in 2018 which was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.Â