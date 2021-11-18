Aluminium Arak move provisionally top of IPL [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – MASJED SOLEYMAN, Aluminium football team went top of the Iran Professional League (IPL) standings with a 2-1 win over Naft Masjed Soleyman on Thursday.

Emad Mirjavan scored for the hosts in the 43rd minute but Nima Doroudi equalized the match before halftime from the penalty spot.

Esmaeil Sharifat scored the winner for the visiting team in the 90th minute.

In Abadan, Sanat Naft and Gol Gohar played out a goalless draw and Zob Ahan earned a late 2-1 win over Padideh in Mashhad.

On Friday, Esteghlal will play Nassaji in Tehran, Mes host Persepolis, Sepahan face Tractor, Foolad meet Havadar and Paykan play Fajr Sepasi.