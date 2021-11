53 views

Tehran Times – AMMAN, Chinese referee Ma Ning has been chosen as the referee for Syria and Iran match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Syria will host Iran at a neutral field in Amman, Jordan on Tuesday.

Ma Ning, 42, has been a full international referee for FIFA since 2011.

Ma Ning will be assisted by his countrymen Shi Xiang and Cao Yi.

Iran lead Group A with 13 points, while Syria sit at bottom of the table with two points.