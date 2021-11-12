We worked hard to beat Lebanon: Jahanbakhsh

128 views

Tasnim – SIDON, Iran national football team captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh says that they worked hard to defeat Lebanon.

Team Melli earned a late 2-1 win over Lebanon in Group A of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“The first goal they scored out of nowhere, (but) we deserved to win,” said the PSV Eindhoven winger. “We worked hard, we just kept going and didn’t give up, this is the result we get.

“Now (we have taken) one very big step for us forward to the qualification. We knew before the game it was going to be a tough match, but we didn’t think it was going to go this way with the conditions and the wind, not the best quality pitch and everything,” said Jahanbakhsh.

“We knew it before but kept going, we created chances. In the first half we could’ve finished the game but the chances didn’t go in. But thank God the last two goals makes it a win for us and a massive step on the qualification towards the World Cup,” the Iran captain said.

The result leaves Team Melli on 13 points from five games.