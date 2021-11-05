Dragan Skocic shortlisted for ‘2021 IFFHS World Best National Coach’

2 views

Tehran Times – ZURICH, Iran football team coach Dragan Skocica has been shortlisted for the 2021 IFFHS World Best National Coach.

Skocic is on the verge of leading Iran to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He did a fantastic job in the current year, earning several consecutive victories with Iran.

Roberto Mancini, Lionel Scaloni, Roberto Martinez,Djamel Belmadi, Didier Deschampsare are also candidates for the Award 2021.

Mehdi Taremi and Sardar Azmoun had been previously nominated for the IFFHS World Best Forward, while Amir Abedzadeh is also shortlisted for the IFFHS World Best Goalkeeper.