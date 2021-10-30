Taremi named AFC International Player of Week

6 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi was voted the best AFC International Player of Week in the poll.

He won 56 percent of the votes.

Three other Iranian forwards Sardar Azmoun, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, and Ali Gholizadeh were also nominated for the accolade.

Fresh from a UEFA Champions League victory over AC Milan, Taremi was at his sensational best in league action against Tondela, scoring in the 19th, 43rd, and 79th minutes to register a stunning hat-trick.

Hwang Hee-chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers, Korea Republic), Jackson Irvine (St. Pauli, Australia), Takuma Asano (VfL Bochum, Japan), Ryota Morioka (RSC Charleroi, Japan), Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic, Japan) and Aias Aosman (Ionikos, Syria) were also nominated for the AFC International Player of Week.