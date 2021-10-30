Azmoun gets an assist in Zenit win over Dynamo [VIDEO]

6 views

Sports-Express.ru – ST. PETERSBURG, Zenit defeated Dynamo at home in the 13th round of the Tinkoff RPL.Â The meeting ended with a score of 4:1.

In the 8th minute, Zenit midfielder Claudinho opened the scoring.Â

In the second half, Dynamo midfielder Daniil FominÂ equalized the score from the penalty spot in the 56th minute.Â

Not long after In the 66th minute, Wendel brought the hosts ahead again.Â He scored after a pass from Serdar Azmoun.

The goals continued from Zenit as Artem Dziuba scored their third goal of the night in the 69th minute.Â

As the game came to a close, Yaroslav Rakitskiy scored with a brilliantly taken free-kick In the 85th minute.

Zenit is currently in first with 29 points in the standings of the Russian championship.Â Dynamo currently has 23 points and sits in the second position.