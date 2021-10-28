Ukrainian Cup: Zahedi scores brace in ET to put Zorya through to next round [VIDEO]

80 views

UA-Football.com – LVIV, In the match of the 1/8 finals of the Ukrainian Cup, Lviv Rukh hosted Zorya and put up a decent fight against the team from Luhansk.

Both coaches decided to keep the main teams for the championship and rested several players.

During regulation time, both the teams could not open the scoring, and the match went into extra time.

It was eventually Zorya that would break the deadlock through Iranian attacker Shahab Zahedi, who scored a double helping Zorya progress to the next round.

Zahedi’s goals came late in the 99th and 110th minutes of the match.