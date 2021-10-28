Iran learn fate at 2022 AFC Womenâ€™s Asian Cup

23 views

Tehran Times – KUALA LUMPUR, The draw for the AFC Womenâ€™s Asian Cup India 2022 concluded in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday and the Iranian team discovered their opponents at the competition.

Iran has been drawn in Group A along with host India, eight-time winner China and Chinese Taipei.

The virtually conducted draw for the expanded 12-team tournament will see Japan begin their defense of the titles won in 2014 and 2018 in Group C along with Korea Republic, Vietnam, Myanmar.

Group B consists of Australia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

The AFC Womenâ€™s Asian Cup India 2022 will add further drama and excitement with the leading five teams earning direct tickets to the 2023 FIFA Womenâ€™s World Cup jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The next best two teams from the Playoff matches will also represent Asia at the Inter-Confederation Playoff matches.