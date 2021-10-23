AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Iran’s Sadeghi among ‘Ones to Watch’

26 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Iran midfielder Amirali Sadeghi is among the ‘Ones to Watch’ at the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

The campaign kicked off on Saturday with 39 teams from across the continent battling it out for the 15 remaining places at the tournament in Uzbekistan next year.

As ever, some of Asiaâ€™s finest young talent will be on display in the 11 qualifying groups, and the-AFC.com has identified some of the key players to look out for.

Having impressed at Saipa in the Iranian Pro League last season, Sadeghi was snapped up by Tehran’s Esteghlal in September as he was given the chance to continue his development at one of Iranâ€™s biggest clubs.

Sadeghi was twice a top scorer in the Iranian youth league and will hope to show the Azadi Stadium sideâ€™s passionate support his capabilities upon returning from international duty for the U-23s in Dushanbe.