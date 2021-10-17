TaÃ§a de Portugal: Alipour scores as Maritimo exit tournament after PK loss [VIDEO]

198 views

RTP.pt – POVOA DE VARZIM, Varzim SC of the II Liga eliminated first-division club MarÃ­timo in the third round of the Portuguese Cup of Football.

After a 2-2 draw at the end of extra-time, the home side was able to get the better of the penalty shoot-out.

The Madeirans even had the advantage with a goal by Alipour in the 54th minute but after being reduced to 10 men due to the expulsion of RÃºben Macedo, they allowed the northerners to rescue the tie through a penalty by Heliardo, in the 81st minute.

In this extra time, Varzim still managed the turnaround with another penalty, converted by Murilo in the 93rd minute.

MarÃ­timo responded in the same way and equalized via penalty kick on the 120th +2 converted by Rafik taking the match’s final decisions to a round of penalty kicks in which the Madeirans missed three kicks.