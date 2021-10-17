TaÃ§a de Portugal: Alipour scores as Maritimo exit tournament after PK loss [VIDEO]

RTP.pt – POVOA DE VARZIM, Varzim SC of the II Liga eliminated first-division club MarÃtimo in the third round of the Portuguese Cup of Football.
After a 2-2 draw at the end of extra-time, the home side was able to get the better of the penalty shoot-out.
The Madeirans even had the advantage with a goal by Alipour in the 54th minute but after being reduced to 10 men due to the expulsion of RÃºben Macedo, they allowed the northerners to rescue the tie through a penalty by Heliardo, in the 81st minute.
In this extra time, Varzim still managed the turnaround with another penalty, converted by Murilo in the 93rd minute.
MarÃtimo responded in the same way and equalized via penalty kick on the 120th +2 converted by Rafik taking the match’s final decisions to a round of penalty kicks in which the Madeirans missed three kicks.