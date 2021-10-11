Zenit, Azmoun in advanced talks with Bayer Leverkusen and Lyon [Report]

676 views

90 Mins – ST. PETERSBURG, Bayer 04 LeverkusenÂ had alreadyÂ shown great interest in Sardar AzmounÂ in the summer.Â Both parties are apparently still in contact – a free transfer in 2022 seems possible.

Looking for reinforcements, Sardar Azmoun had been a hot topic at the Werkself before the start of the season.Â According to consistent media reports, Bayer 04 was very interested in signing the Iranian attacker from Zenit St. Petersburg;Â According to reports, a change for 14 million euros was even nearing completion.

However, theÂ deal wasÂ not broughtÂ across the finish line, instead, the Leverkusen-based Lucas Alario was equipped with a new contract until 2024.Â In addition to the Argentine and the already seeded Patrik Schick, there was no need for a third attacker who would have had ambitions for a regular place.

Despite the failed move, the two parties should still be in contact.Â The Italian portalÂ CalciomercatoÂ even reports that there are “advanced negotiations” about a change in the coming summer.Â Then Azmoun’s contract with Zenit ends, the Iranian would therefore not cost a transfer.



To what extent the talks will affect the future of Alario and Schick remains open for the time being.

According toÂ Calciomercato, the French top club Olympique Lyon would also likeÂ toÂ signÂ the attacker on a free transfer basis: OL currently seems to be the worst competitor in the bidding for Azmoun.

The 26-year-old has impressively demonstrated in recent months that he knows where the goal is: after collecting a total of 25 scorer points (19 goals, six assists) in the Russian league in the 20/21 season, he is now currently also back to six goals (five goals, one assists in nine games).