(No Ratings Yet)

592 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, South Korea football team’s delegation arrived in Tehran, the capital of Iran on Saturday.

The Taegeuk Warriors will meet Iran in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium in Group A on Tuesday.

South Korean stars Son Heung-min, Kim Min-jae, Hwang Hee-chan, and Hwang Ui-jo have traveled to Tehran for this vital match.

Iran leads Group A with nine points, followed by South Korea with seven points.