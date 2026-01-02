January 3, 2026

U23 Friendly: Iran defeats China

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 2, 2026
Tasnim – DUBAI, Iran’s U-23 football team defeated China 1-0 in a friendly match on Thursday.

In the match held at the Iranian Club in Dubai, the Chinese defender scored an own goal.

The match was held as part of preparation for the 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup.

The Iranian U-23 side has been drawn into Group C alongside South Korea, Lebanon, and Uzbekistan.

They will open their campaign on January 7 with a high-profile match against South Korea.

The 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from January 6 to 24.

