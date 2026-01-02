Ghayedi assists as Al Nasr edge Bani Yas in key victory [VIDEO]

Sharjah24.ae – DUBAI, Al Nasr secured a 2-1 victory over Bani Yas in the eleventh round of the ADNOC Pro League, earning three valuable points and moving up in the standings.

The match, held Friday evening at Bani Yas Stadium, saw Al Nasr take the lead with goals from Jonatas Santos in the 18th minute and Ramón Miérez in the 31st minute. Bani Yas’s Godwin scored in the 25th minute to briefly equalise.

With the win, Al Nasr climbed to fifth place with 18 points, while Bani Yas remained in eleventh place with 7 points.