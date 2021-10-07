Iran victorious over UAE in 2022 World Cup qualifier [VIDEO]

296 views

Tehrantimes â€“ DUBAI, Iran football team defeated the UAE 1-0 in Group A of the 2022 World Cup qualification on Thursday.

Mehdi Taremi scored the winning goal in the 71st minute in Dubaiâ€™s Al Wasl Stadium after receiving a superb pass from Sardar Azmoun behind the Emirati defense.

With one minute remaining, Taremi was brought down by Abdullah Ramadan and Australian referee Chris Beath showed the spot but Ali Khaseif saved Azmoun strike.

Iran cemented their place at top of the group with nine points out of three matches.

Earlier in the day, South Korea defeated Syria 2-1 in Seoul and Iraq and Lebanon shared the spoils in a goalless draw.