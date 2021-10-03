Esteghlal eyes Italian forward Sebastian Giovinco [Report]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football club of Iran is interested in signing former Juventus forward Sebastian Giovinco.

The 34-year-old player most recently played for Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia and is a free-agent player at the moment.

Esteghlal hopes that its Italian coach Gabriel Pin can convince this player to join the team.

Giovinco started his playing career in 2006 in Juventus and played for the Serie A giant for nine years.

He has also played for Italian teams Empoli, Parma and Toronto.

The Italian has been also linked with MLS teams.