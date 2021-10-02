AFC: Iran arguably most impressive team in Asia World Cup Qualifiers

233 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Iran has arguably been the most impressive side in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification Round 3 in Asia to date.

After two rounds of fixtures, the heavyweights of Iran and Korea Republic have already stamped their authority on the group, with the Iranians leading the way following back-to-back wins over Syria and Iraq, and the Koreans two points back after drawing against Iraq and beating Lebanon.

Dragan Skocic’s Iran has been arguably the most impressive side in the AFC Asian Qualifiers to date, with Alireza Jahanbakhsh rediscovering his mojo since returning to the Eredivisie to join Feyenoord. The former Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder netted the only goal on Matchday One as his side edged Syria before opening the scoring in an emphatic 3-0 win over neighbor Iraq, the-afc.com wrote.

Team Melli will play UAE on Thursday and host South Korea in Tehran five days later.