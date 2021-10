(No Ratings Yet)

34 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football club completed the signing of Saipa winger Amirali Sadeghi on Wednesday.

He is Saipa’s third player who joins Esteghlal.

Esteghlal have previously completed the signing of Abolfazl Jalali and Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh.

The new season of the Iran Professional League will begin on Oct. 19.