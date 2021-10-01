2022 WCQ: Skocic names Iran squad for UAE, South Korea ties

78 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Dragan Skocic named his 26-man team for two matches against the UAE and South Korea in the 2022 World Cup qualification Round 3.

Iran will play UAE on Thursday in Dubaiâ€™s Al Wasl Stadium and host South Korea in Tehranâ€™s Azadi Stadium five days later.

The â€˜Persian Leopardsâ€™ lead Group A with six points, followed by South Korea with four points.

Goalkeepers:

Alireza Beiranvand – Boavista, Portugal

Amir Abedzadeh – Ponferradina, Spain

Payam Niazmand – Portimonense, Portugal

Defenders:

Shoja Khalilzadeh – Al Rayyan, Qatar

Mohammad Hossein Kanaanizadegan – Al Ahli, Qatar

Omid Nourafkan – Sepahan, Iran

Sadegh Moharami – Dinamo Zagreb, Croatia

Milad Mohammadi – AEK Athens, Greece

Majid Hosseini – Kayserispor, Turkey

Saleh Hardani – Foolad Khouzestan, Iran

Siavash Yazdani – Esteghlal, Iran

Midfielders:

Alireza Jahanbakhsh – Feyenoord, Netherlands

Saeid Ezatolahi – Vejle BK, Denmark

Milad Sarlak – Persepolis, Iran

Ahmad Nourollahi – Shabab Al Ahli, UAE

Yasin Salmani – Sepahan, Iran

Ehsan Hajisafi – AEK Athens, Greece

Vahid Amiri – Persepolis, Iran

Saman Ghoddos – Brentford FC, England

Mehdi Torabi – Persepolis, Iran

Ali Gholizadeh – Royal Charleroi SC, Belgium



Strikers:

Mehdi Taremi – FC Porto, Portugal

Karim Ansarifard – AEK Athens, Greece

Sardar Azmoun – Zenit St.Petersburg, Russia

Mehdi Ghaedi – Shabab Al Ahli, UAE

Kaveh Rezaei – OH Leuven, Belgium