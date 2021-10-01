2022 WCQ: Skocic names Iran squad for UAE, South Korea ties

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Dragan Skocic named his 26-man team for two matches against the UAE and South Korea in the 2022 World Cup qualification Round 3.
Iran will play UAE on Thursday in Dubaiâ€™s Al Wasl Stadium and host South Korea in Tehranâ€™s Azadi Stadium five days later.
The â€˜Persian Leopardsâ€™ lead Group A with six points, followed by South Korea with four points.
Goalkeepers:
Alireza Beiranvand – Boavista, Portugal
Amir Abedzadeh – Ponferradina, Spain
Payam Niazmand – Portimonense, Portugal
Defenders:
Shoja Khalilzadeh – Al Rayyan, Qatar
Mohammad Hossein Kanaanizadegan – Al Ahli, Qatar
Omid Nourafkan – Sepahan, Iran
Sadegh Moharami – Dinamo Zagreb, Croatia
Milad Mohammadi – AEK Athens, Greece
Majid Hosseini – Kayserispor, Turkey
Saleh Hardani – Foolad Khouzestan, Iran
Siavash Yazdani – Esteghlal, Iran
Midfielders:
Alireza Jahanbakhsh – Feyenoord, Netherlands
Saeid Ezatolahi – Vejle BK, Denmark
Milad Sarlak – Persepolis, Iran
Ahmad Nourollahi – Shabab Al Ahli, UAE
Yasin Salmani – Sepahan, Iran
Ehsan Hajisafi – AEK Athens, Greece
Vahid Amiri – Persepolis, Iran
Saman Ghoddos – Brentford FC, England
Mehdi Torabi – Persepolis, Iran
Ali Gholizadeh – Royal Charleroi SC, Belgium
Strikers:
Mehdi Taremi – FC Porto, Portugal
Karim Ansarifard – AEK Athens, Greece
Sardar Azmoun – Zenit St.Petersburg, Russia
Mehdi Ghaedi – Shabab Al Ahli, UAE
Kaveh Rezaei – OH Leuven, Belgium