2022 WCQ: Iran to travel to UAE on Oct. 3rd

(No Ratings Yet)

118 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran national football team will travel to Dubai on Oct. 3 for the match against the UAE in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification Round 3.

The foreign-based players will join the team in Dubai a day later.

Dragan Skocicâ€™s team is scheduled to meet the UAE on Oct. 7 in Group A in Dubaiâ€™s Zabeel Stadium.

Iran leads the table with two wins against Syria and Iraq.

The National Team will return to Tehran a day after the match.

Iran will have to host South Korea in Tehranâ€™s Azadi Stadium on Oct. 12.