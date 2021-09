(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – BEIRUT, Lebanon’s attacking midfielder Hassan Chaito will reportedly miss the match against Iran.

Lebanon is in Group A of the 2022 World Cup qualification Round 3.

Chaito has suffered an ACL tear and will be sidelined at least for six months.

Lebanon will host Iran on November 11 at the Saida International Stadium in Sidon.

Iran sits top of Group A, while Lebanon is in fifth place.