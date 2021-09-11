The Best 2021 AFC Champions League Group Stage XI announced!

106 views

AFC – KUALA LUMPUR, After several weeks of polling, we now have our Best XI of the 2021 AFC Champions League Group Stage, voted by you, the fans! Check out who came out on top!

Below are the Iranian players voted into the Group Stage XI by the public onÂ the-AFC.com.

GOALKEEPER

Mohammadreza Akhbarishad â€“ Tractor FC

6 appearances, 3 goals conceded

5 clean sheets (Joint #1 for goalkeepers)

80% save percentage

Tractor FC’s Mohammadreza Akhbarishad was a human wall for the Islamic Republic of Iran side in a rearguard that kept a stunning five clean-sheets from their six 2021 AFC Champions League Group Stage ties.

Akhbarishad only conceded three goals – all three coming in Matchday One – and his performances, which saw him tally a phenomenal 80% save percentage, saw the custodian garnering more than 40,000 votes.

Centre-back

Hadi Mohammadi â€“ Tractor FC

5 clean sheets (#1 by a defender)

38 duels won (#2 by a defender)

17 interceptions

Hadi Mohammadi was a rock at the back as Tractor FC advanced to the AFC Champions League knockout stages for just the second time. The center-back was a vital part of a backline that boasted five clean-sheets and the fans clearly appreciated Mohammadi’s efforts rewarding him with 50.4 percent of the votes.

MIDFIELDERS

Mehdi Torabi â€“ Persepolis FC

5 assists (#1 by a midfielder)

20 chances created (#1 by a midfielder)

81% passing accuracy

Mehdi Torabi was the preeminent playmaker in the 2021 AFC Champions League Group Stage with the Persepolis FC star laying on more assists and creating more chances than any other player in the competition so far. As such, it’s no surprise he received by far the highest number of votes to lead our midfield trio.

FORWARDS

Shahriyar Moghanlou â€“ Persepolis

4 goals

32 duels won, 15 aerials won

29% shot conversion rate

Shahriyar Moghanlou was a perennial fan favorite throughout the group stage and Persepolis’ main outlet for goals was in fine form. Like Olunga, however, his 2021 continental campaign has come to an end after he moved clubs in the summer to join Isfahan-based side Sepahan.

HEAD COACH

Yahya Golmohammadi â€“ Persepolis

83% win percentage

2.3 goals scored p/game

0.8 goals conceded p/game

Seeing off countryman Farhad Majidi of Esteghlal FC, Persepolis head coach Yahya Golmohammadi was the fans’ pick as the man to helm their Best XI.

With 61 percent of the vote, participants clearly recognized Persepolis’ impressive run in the Group Stage as they would finish with the best points haul from the teams in the West and were also joint-highest scorers in the region.