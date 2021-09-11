Iran returns to 1st in Asia in latest FIFA rankings

186 views

FootyRankings.com – KUALA LUMPUR, Iran returns to 1st in Asia, and climbs to 22nd in the world rankings.

The third round of FIFA World Cup Qualification has kicked off this month. The top 12 national teams in Asia compete in this round and have played their first two matches, with the next matchday coming in October. A total of 12 World Cup qualifying matches plus a few friendlies were played.

The headline for this month is the return of Iran to the top of the table.

After almost 2 years, they are back in the crown after winning both qualifying matches and also helped by Japanâ€™s surprise loss to Oman.

Saudi Arabia is the most improved nation in Asia after winning against Vietnam and Oman. They went up 5 spots from 61st to 55th. The Falcons also got the most points with 20.31 points collected this month.

On the opposite side, the nation whose ranking dropped the most is China PR which fell 4 spots to 75th. They also lost the most points, losing 18.16 points to Australia and Japan.