We need to keep going: Jahanbakhsh

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran international winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh said they need to keep going with the same performance they showed against Syria.

Iran national football team edged past Syria 1-0 thanks to Jahanbakhsh’s sole goal in Group A of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers round 3 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

“It is obviously a big responsibility and thank God we made the first step strongly at home. We’ve got to keep going with the same performance for the next games as well,” Jahanbakhsh said.

“The first game is always critical, and we were aware of the importance of this game. Getting three points at home is really something fantastic and it paves the way to continue even stronger,” he added.