Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran midfielder Milad Sarlak will miss the match against Iraq in the 2022 World Cup qualification Round 3.

Iran will play the Iraq national football team in Doha on Tuesday’s Group A second-round match.

Sarlak was substituted in the 27th minute of the Iran-Syria match on Thursday after a collision with Syrian striker Omar Khribin.

The Persepolis midfielder did not travel to Qatar.