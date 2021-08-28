Sardar Azmoun gets closer to OL [Report]

107 views

Olympique-et-Lyon.com – LYON, Monitoring Sardar Azmoun for several weeks, OL agrees with the striker for a long-term contract.Â

Olympique Lyonnais is also reportedly close to finalizing the deal with Zenit St. Petersburg.

The transfer window is accelerating in Lyon. As reported by L’Equipe, Olympique Lyonnais has reached an agreement with Zenit St. Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun for a long-term contract, possibly 5 years.

Convinced byÂ Peter Bosz’sÂ interest, Sardar refused the Russian club’s extension offers.

OL is close to finding common ground with ZÃ©nit for a transfer of 15 million euros, excluding bonuses.

VincentÂ PonsotÂ has managed to lower the requirements for the 26-year-old, which were initially at â‚¬ 25m.Â However, the leaders of the party in northwest Russia want to find a replacement for the Iranian first. An important piece should everything come together.Â

If they succeed by this weekend, Azmoun will be able to have his medical examination on Monday. He would then join his national team.