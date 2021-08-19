Jahanbakhsh on the scoresheet again as Feyenoord defeat Elfsborg [VIDEO]

484 views

Rijnmond.nl – ROTTERDAM, Feyenoord defeated Sweden’s IF Elfsborg on Thursday evening during the Europa Conference League.Â

In an atmospheric Kuip stadium, the Rotterdam squad made mincemeat of their Swedish opponents, who were defeated 5-0.

With this win, Feyenoord is already with more than one and a half legs into the group stage of the Conference League.

In a Kuip filled with fireworks, Feyenoord fans were happy to note that Alireza Jahanbakhsh was fit enough to start.

Feyenoord took the lead after 25 minutes.Â Sinisterra headed in a cross from Jens Toornstra at the far post to make it 1-0.

Five minutes later, Feyenoord doubled the lead.Â A low pass from Toornstra was well taken by Jahanbakhsh.Â

On the 37th minute, the party in De Kuip was complete.Â Sinisterra scored his second, and Feyenoord’s third goal with a nice shot into the far corner.

In the second half, Feyenoord calmly continued to dominate and increase the scoreline.Â On the 48th minute, the outstanding Sinisterra headed in his third goal of the evening.Â

Just ten minutes later, Linssen made it 5-0.

A red card for Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow was the only blemish on a wonderful European evening in De Kuip.