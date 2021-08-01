Sardar Azmoun is now the second-best scoring foreigner in Russian football

295 views

FC-Zenit.ru – ST PETERSBURG, The Iranian’s goal against Khimki moves him up the ranks of the topÂ goalscorers not from former Soviet Republics.

Sardar Azmoun hasÂ now scored 96 goals in the Russian Premier LigaÂ with 17 goals for Rubin Kazan, 25 for Rostov, and 54 for Zenit.Â

The top 10 overseas goalscorers in the Russian Premier Liga are:

1. Wagner Love (Brazil) – 124 goals in 259 matches

2. Sardar Azmoun (Iran) – 96/239

3. Seydou Doumbia (Ivory Coast) – 95/150

4. Ari (Brazil) – 90/305

5. Danny (Portugal) – 88/369

6. Hulk (Brazil) – 77/148

7. Christian Noboa (Ecuador) – 71/385

8. Quincy Promes (Holland) – 69/147

9. Welliton (Brazil) – 61/133

10. Ahmed Musa (Nigeria) – 61/184