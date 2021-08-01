Mohammad Mohebi to sign with Santa Clara [Report]

233 views

A Bola – AZORES, 23-year-old Iranian international Mohammad Mohebi is reportedly to sign with Liga Nos club Santa Clara.

A member of Sepahan’s coaching staff, Portuguese Miguel Teixeira, has indicated that Mohebi will leave the club to sign with a foreign team after the completion of the Iranian championship.

After initial interest from SC Braga, Boavista, and Portimonense, reports now indicate that Santa Clara is in a prime position to sign the striker.

This move comes after Iranian striker Shahriar Moghanlou, who was with Santa Clara last season, was loaned to Persepolis by the Azoreans.