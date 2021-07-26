Iran victorious over Tajikistan at Continental Futsal Championship [VIDEO]

75 views

Tehran Times – BANGKOK, Iran emerged victorious over Tajikistan at the Continental Futsal Championship in Thailand on Monday.

The Persians registered a 7-0 win over their opponents in Group B.

Iran is scheduled to play Egypt on Tuesday.

The tournament is being held in Bangkok, Thailand from July 25 to 30.

Iran participates in the competition as part of the preparation for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup, which will be held in Lithuania from Sept. 12 to Oct. 3.

Iran is in Group F along with Argentina, the U.S., and Serbia.