Iran discovers fate at AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022 Qualifiers

Tehran Times – KUALA LUMPUR, Iran learned their AFC U23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 Qualifiers group stage on Friday.

The Iranian team have been drawn in Group B along with Tajikistan (hosts), Nepal and Lebanon.

The 42 teams were drawn into 11 groups with 15 spots available at the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022 with Uzbekistan having already confirmed their place as hosts, the first time the tournament will be staged in the Central Zone.

The draw divided the teams into two Regions â€“ the West Region comprising 23 West, South and Central Participating Teams as well as the East Region, which consists of 19 East and ASEAN Participating Teams.

The West Region comprises six groups in total â€“ five groups of four teams and one group of three teams â€“ while the East Region features four groups of four teams and one group of three teams, with the 11 group winners and four best second-placed teams sealing their qualification to the Finals.

The Qualifiers are scheduled for October 23 to 31, 2021.

Group A: Syria, Qatar (H), Yemen, Sri Lanka

Group B: Iran, Tajikistan (H), Lebanon, Nepal

Group C: Iraq, Bahrain (H), Afghanistan, Maldives

Group D: Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Kuwait (H), Uzbekistan

Group E: United Arab Emirates (H), Oman, India, Kyrgyz Republic

Group F: Jordan (H), Palestine, Turkmenistan

Group G: Australia, China PR, Indonesia (H), Brunei Darussalam

Group H: Korea Republic, Singapore (H), Timor-Leste, Philippines

Group I: Vietnam, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei (H)

Group J: Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Mongolia (H)

Group K: DPR Korea, Japan, Cambodia