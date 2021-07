458 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Uzbek media reports suggest that Zenit St. Petersburg is going to sign Iranian forward Shahriyar Moghanlou.

Sardar Azmoun will reportedly leave Zenit in the summer and the Russian giant is going to sign Moghanlou as his replacement.

Moghanlou currently plays in Iranian team Persepolis on loan from Portuguese football club Santa Clara.

Persepolis also wants to make his deal permanent.

Moghanlou helped Persepolis advance to 2021 AFC Champions League Round of 16.