Tasnim – TEHRAN, Zamalek midfielder Ferjani Sassi has been linked with a move to Iran’s Persepolis.

The 29-year-old Tunisian is going to leave the Egyptian giant and media reports suggest that Persepolis has set its sight on signing him.

Sassi has been also linked with Qatari football team Al-Duhail.

He will reportedly replace Ali Karimi in the team.

Sassi is a member of Tunisia national football team since 2013.