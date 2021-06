(No Ratings Yet)

116 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, PEC Zwolle striker Reza Ghoochannejhad has been linked with a move to Iranian football club Esteghlal.

The 33-year-old forward has been deemed surplus to requirements by the Dutch football club.

Now, media reports suggest that Esteghlal has opened negotiations with the former Team Melli striker for the summer transfer.

Esteghlal prepares for the match against Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabi in 2021 AFC Champions League Round of 16.