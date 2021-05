92 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team captain Jalal Hosseini became the oldest player in the history of the Tehran derby.

At 39 years and 100 days, Hosseini broke the previous record set by Esteghlal striker Reza Enayati.

Persepolis defeated Esteghlal 1-0 on Friday in Matchweek 23 of the Iran Professional League (IPL) and moved top of the table.

Hosseini featured Persepolis in Tehran derby for the 14th time.