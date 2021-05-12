Ansarifard scores in draw against Asteras Tripolis [VIDEO]

211 views

Sport24.gr – ATHENS, Asteras Tripolis drew in a 1-1 against AEK at the Theodoros Kolotronis stadium.

AEK remained in fourth place with 59 points, just behind Aris, who has 60. Asteras Tripolis remained sixth place with 48 points.

AEK opened the scoring shortly after the start of the second half in the 56th minute.Â Albanis and Tankovic combined nicely, and the Greek midfielder fed Ansarifard and he unleashed a nice shot, sending the ball into the net.

Asteras had their chances to score before and after conceding, and they certainly responded as a goal from Kotsiras in the 64th minute levelled things up.

In the end, the game had a fast pace but no team was able to find the winning goal. The result of 1-1 remained until the full-time whistle.