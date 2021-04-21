Persepolis earned a hard-fought win against FC Goa: Golmohammadi

47 views

Tasnim – GOA, Persepolis football coach Yahya Golmohammadi said his team earned a hard-fought win over India’s Goa.

The Iranian team defeated Goa 2-1 at the 2021 AFC Champions League Group E tie on Tuesday.

Persepolis came from behind to beat Goa 2-1. Mahdi Torabi and Jalal Hosseini scored for the 2018 and 2020 finalist.

Golmohammadi said he knew his side would get the job done against FC Goa but admitted the Indian side had proven tough to beat.

“Everyone thought it was going to be an easy match for Persepolis,” said Golmohammadi. “As head coach I knew it was going to be a tough match.”

“We controlled the game in the first half and in the second half, we controlled the pace of the match and the players never surrendered.

“I want to thank all the players for their efforts. We could have scored the third goal but our opponents did well in defending. Getting three points in a match is tough but we will continue the way we have been playing in the next match. This win is dedicated to all Iran fans,” he concluded.