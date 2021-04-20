AFC: Mehdi Ghaedi key to Esteghlal’s attacking form

67 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Esteghlal football team midfielder Mehdi Ghaedi has been key to the Iranian teamâ€™s attacking form in the 2021 AFC Champions League group stage.

The Group C leader has been hugely impressive going forward, and its eight goals in picking up back-to-back wins is at least double the amount any other side has racked up.

Key to that form has been attacking midfielder Ghaedi.

The 22-year-old bagged a brace against Al-Ahli Saudi in a game that saw him create five chances, before providing a beautiful assist against Al-Shorta for Mohammad Naderi to score.

The playmaker displayed his talents in the 2020 edition and is already looking even better this time round.

Two points separate the top two in Group C ahead of a meeting on Wednesday that Al-Duhail will surely consider ‘must not lose’.