Persepolis has winning mentality: Hamid Motahari

Tasnim – GOA, Persepolis coach Hamid Motahari said they have a winning mentality in the 2021 AFC Champions League.

The Iranian team will meet Al-Rayyan of Qatar in Group E on Saturday.

Persepolis started the campaign with a 1-0 win over Al-Wahda.

“We have prepared everything for this match and we have prepared them well for the six games we have here for this edition of the AFC Champions League,” said Motahari.

“Persepolis has always had a winning mentality built in the players and we are fully committed to achieving success by being the best and becoming champions,” he added.